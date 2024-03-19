More and more details and data are known about the Xseries Tri Fest Sai 2024 triathlon competition, in San Andrés, in which A Valle del Cauca athlete died on March 17. Now, after the cause of the participant's death was revealed, the event organization spoke out.

The Colombian triathlon received with pain the news of the death of Jorge Zambrano Tole, who died in the middle of a day of this discipline, when competing.to the swimming round. For now, delegates from the Attorney General's Office are already carrying out the investigation into what happened, according to Liz Dayan Clavijo, Zambrano's partner.

Clavijo indicated that she traveled to the island and identified her husband's body. In addition, she assured that she has been able to speak with several of the competition participants and that, in her opinion, the event would not have had all the expected guarantees.

However, this Tuesday one of the organizers spoke out about it and pointed out that they complied with everything required, and even had “more than what was required.”

Security was dimensioned and we had more than what was required of us

“To hold an event like this requires a planning many months in advance, where you must have permits from national institutions, such as Invías; Coralina, on the Island; the different secretariats of the Government of San Andrés; of the National Navy, for the use of the sea; and of course we had all that, a contingency plan… the Island activates a special committee to analyze the risks and give way to the event,” said the director of operations in statements shared with EL TIEMPO.

In addition, the spokesperson expressed that all the documentation they were asked to carry out the event was delivered to the island's authorities.

Share Triathlon organizer speaks out about the death of an athlete in San Andrés Photo:Courtesy Xportiva

“The entire process was provided, with all the procedures and all the documentation required by the Government was delivered to hold the event. Security was sized and we had more than what was required of us, with boats, with jetskis, with paddle boards , with trained personnel in the water and out of the water, but unfortunately these things happen“Chaparro added.

More precisely about the moment of the death of the athlete Jorge Zambrano, they explained that in the middle of the swimming test they asked him how he was and only a few minutes later they had to rescue him.

“Jorge was just 200 meters from reaching the finish line. A supervisory jetski asked him if he was okay.”he said he was fine, just tired, but he wanted to continue…and after 3 minutes we had to rescue him.”

Then, he was treated by health personnel and was finally taken to the island's hospital by ambulance, according to Xportiva's Director of Operations.

“When we took him to the beach, the first people who were there treated him, who were doctors and the Red Cross (sic). We took him to the San Andrés Hospital by ambulance, but unfortunately nothing else could be done,” Chaparro explained.

Leonardo Chaparro. Director of Operations at Xportiva. Photo:Courtesy Xportiva Share

