Peter Molyneux, legendary developer and responsible for titles such as Fablemade an appearance at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, where they introduced us to their next big game: Masters of Albion. This is an open-world God simulator that promises to deliver for all fans of this developer.

This time, Molyneux met with more than 20 veteran developers, and managed to self-finance this project. Masters of Albion It will allow us to take on the role of a God and guide a communityThis means choosing what they eat, how they dress, the activities available to them, and much more. Along with this, we will also have to defend the community from enemy attacks.

In these segments, It is possible to take on the role of a hero and switch to a third-person camera to fight directly against all the dangers that this huge world has for us.. Masters of Albion It is already in development, and will arrive in the future.

Via: Opening Night Live