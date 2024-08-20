CDMX.- In the last few hours, Chicomuselo – some 25 kilometers from the border with Guatemala – became the scene of shootings, blockades and even an armed attack against a group of soldiers who set up a temporary barracks in the Municipal Auditorium, together with elements of the National Guard, security sources reported.

The situation caused anxiety among the inhabitants, who made panic purchases, mainly of gasoline, fuel that was limited by the criminals themselves to avoid the displacement of residents, as well as the loading of antagonistic cells.

In various videos posted on social media, users recorded residents trapped in shops and stores while the shootings were taking place. Dozens of residents looked for a way out of Chicomuselo, because stores and shops selling basic products decided to close down due to insecurity.

Shootings and blockades have been reported since Monday in various ejidos and ranches in Chicomuselo, as well as in central streets of that city, with some 32,000 inhabitants.

Armed groups in convoys, apparently from the Chiapas and Guatemala Cartels, repelled the incursion of a cell of the Sinaloa Cartel, resulting in a series of shootouts and blockades on the access roads to the town. It was reported that the armed attacks were also directed at the military personnel concentrated in the municipal capital, with no reported response to the attacks, which supposedly involved the use of drones with explosives and the use of a homemade armored truck. The attacks, with gunfire, were also reported at the facilities of the 101st Infantry Battalion barracks, near the community of Pablo L. Sidar, belonging to Chicomuselo. The criminals closed all the roads and paths to that municipality, while the shootouts extended to the towns of Jaltenango, Ángel Albino Corzo and Frontera Comalapa. Just on Monday, residents of Chicomuselo demanded that the military patrol the communities. Local sources said that military commanders responded that they “did not have orders to leave,” so the population was left at the mercy of criminal actions. In Motozintla, another municipality bordering Guatemala, it was reported that the population was summoned – in a mandatory manner – to a “meeting” at the gas station located at the exit to Mazapa de Madero, to be informed of the armed actions. Meanwhile, in that city there is also a report of a commercial and public transportation paralysis. In Ángel Albino Corzo, the main roads to the municipal capital were blocked by community members who demand the withdrawal of the armed forces, to avoid attacks such as the one registered in Chicomuselo. The border region of Chiapas with Guatemala, up to La Concordia, is going through a period of violence due to the struggle between two criminal organizations, which are fighting over the transit of migrants, drugs, and protection money from miners and merchants. The region benefited from the inauguration of the La Concordia cable-stayed bridge by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on August 2, a factor that added to the escalation of violence in that Chiapas corridor.