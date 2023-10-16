In the world of video games there are big names and exponents, whether they are specific developers or even those who founded their own company, but like any business, they are not always going to remain at the top for obvious reasons of fatigue. This is the case of someone quite important at Bethesda, who after 24 years of working without much rest, has finally decided to take the step of retirement.

Through the platform of Twitter, Pete Hines, vice president of communications and marketing, has shared that he will be leaving the company that he practically started with Todd Howard. This with gratitude to all those who have made possible large quantities of games developed, in addition, it is emphasized that he wants to explore new projects and at the same time take a little more rest from the industry.

After 24 years, I have decided that my time at Bethesda Softworks has come to an end. I am retiring and beginning an exciting new chapter of my life exploring interests and passions, giving my time where I can, and taking more time to enjoy life. This is not a decision I have made easily or quickly, but after an incredible career, culminating in the impressive launch of starfield I feel like it’s the right time. Your energy, creativity and support have been a big part of my journey. I look forward to experiencing the next part of the adventure with you. Working with incredible people, teams, and studios at Bethesda has been the greatest experience of my life. I’m incredibly proud of everything we’ve done together, and I’m genuinely excited to see the incredible things they will create.

It is worth mentioning that Pete Hines has been one of the people with Howard who put the most effort into the last great work of Bethesda, Starfield, a game that has taken many years to develop, taking into account its initial announcement. That means that the work has not had much rest, something that would eventually tire out the team in charge of creating it.

Editor’s note: It is always a wise decision to know when to retire, especially if it is for issues that are in order to have peace of mind for oneself. Even so, many of the games that he has left behind will remain for posterity.