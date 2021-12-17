A New York pet store sold sick dogs to customers, with some dogs so sick they died a few days or weeks later, the state attorney general’s attorney general alleged in a new lawsuit.

The Pet Shop sold pets from illegal kennels while telling customers they were from legitimate breeders. Many of the puppies had serious illnesses, including pneumonia, respiratory problems, infections and congenital disabilities – and many had parasites, according to the process.

But customers were not made aware of the issues, as the store used a number of deceptive practices, including health certificates, healthy dog ​​advertising, and breed lies. At least nine of the dogs sold by the establishment “died shortly after the sale” of various illnesses, court documents say.

The store sold the sick animals — along with “hundreds of dollars worth of unnecessary additional products and services” — for prices ranging from $2,500 to $8,000, the lawsuit says.

“Today, we are holding the Pet Shop responsible for its illegal and inhumane actions, filing a lawsuit to permanently ban the company from selling puppies any longer, as well as to recover what consumers have paid for,” said Attorney General Letitia James.

After investigating the veterinary records of 408 dogs sold by the store, the office found that about half had infections, coughing, sneezing, or respiratory problems. More than half were infected with parasites and 10% with pneumonia.

The establishment’s lawyer vehemently denied all allegations and said his client has cooperated with the investigation. “The Pet Shop has never intentionally sold a sick puppy, or intentionally misrepresented the pedigree, or breeder from whom the pup was acquired,” he said.

The advocate said the process is reckless and “threatens to destroy the goodwill and reputation of a good, decent small business that, over the past 28 years, has brought joy to 80,000 loyal and highly satisfied owners and their families.”

