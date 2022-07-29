It hasn’t been a great Mercedes so far in Hungary. The Brackley team confirmed the difficulties on the flying lap, to the point that Lewis Hamilton – in the second free practice session – he was even ousted from the top-10. The seven-time world champion never found a good pace in the twisting curves of the Hungaroring and finished behind teammate George Russell in both sessions.

Qualifying will most likely be wet – a factor that could help Sir Lewis get back on top. In addition, the Mercedes looks stronger on the race pace than on the flying lap. But Hamilton does not seem to be happy about it, and indeed foresees a difficult weekend: “We haven’t changed anything compared to last week, even the riders are always the same! For some reason, however, the car does not work on this track. I believe that, if we manage to get the set-up right, the gap will be that of last week. I had damage to the fund at the beginning and I lost energy, from then on it was complicated in terms of race pace. It will be a complicated we, but we will get busy“, These are his words immediately after PL2.