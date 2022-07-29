Through the game’s official Twitter account, the developers of Wo Long Fallen Dynasty unveiled several new details regarding the video game. Precisely, Team Ninja has also revealed that the action game will have a test phase which will be made available to players at an unspecified time.

In addition, other features have been confirmed: Wo Long Fallen Dynasty will include a character creator, a new system linked to the morale we have already told you about, as well as a combination of Chinese martial arts and the use of various weapons.

Players can also expect various creatures of the Chinese mythology, as well as magic and some of the most famous warlords of the Three Kingdoms period. There will also be online multiplayer in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty.

Recall that Wo Long Fallen Dynasty was announced a few months ago and will be published on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. For the moment the game does not have a precise release date: it is expected for the beginning of 2023 and will also arrive on Game Pass.