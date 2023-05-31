Peskov: the introduction of martial law throughout Russia is not discussed

The Kremlin is not discussing the imposition of martial law throughout the country. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov. His words lead RIA News.

On Tuesday, May 30, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, proposed introducing martial law throughout Russia.

According to Peskov, the resolution of the issue of imposing martial law is within the jurisdiction of the Russian Federation.

Kadyrov made the statement after the drones attacked Moscow and the Moscow region. In addition, the head of Chechnya promised to demonstrate “revenge in the full sense of the word” in the special operation zone.