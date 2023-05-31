The Municipality of Dibba Al-Fujairah reported that it destroyed 35 kilograms of prohibited materials, represented by 8.5 kilograms of dairy and 17 kilograms of cigarettes without a tax stamp, in addition to 9.5 kilograms of bracelets that were seized during the periodic and sudden visits carried out by inspection teams at all shops and markets in the various regions of Dibba Fujairah and its affiliated areas to ensure that they comply with public health requirements and follow laws.

The Director General of Dibba Al-Fujairah Municipality, Eng. Hassan Salem Al-Yamahi, stated, “These campaigns come within the framework of the municipality’s strategic plan, and they are an extension of previous campaigns carried out by the municipality aimed at eliminating behaviors, combating negative phenomena harmful to public health and environmental safety, and improving community practices.” He added that these The materials have harmful effects on public health and the environment, and from this standpoint, the trend was towards eliminating them and preventing their sale and circulation.

He pointed out that the municipality is keen to raise the level of health and environmental awareness of the public through social media and the lectures it conducts.

The Director General of Dibba Al-Fujairah Municipality, Eng. Hassan Salem Al-Yamahi, affirmed that the municipality will continue to implement these campaigns to implement the law and educate community members on the need to adhere to regulations and laws and confront all forms of harmful transgressions that threaten the health of society.