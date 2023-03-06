HS Kauniainen | It was read online that potassium chloride can help with fatigue – the truth came out at Apteek

The advice of the Kauniainen pharmacy pharmacist prevented the customer from buying self-medication on the wrong grounds.

Beauties a customer entered the pharmacy recently, who fortunately did not get what he came for.

He was about to buy potassium chloride, which is used to treat potassium deficiency caused by, for example, drugs that remove fluids.

When the pharmacist talked to the customer, it turned out that he was actually buying it for another person. The person in need of medicine had read online that potassium chloride could help with fatigue.

With the guidance of the pharmacist, the customer ended up leaving the pharmacy without the jar he requested.

Potassium chloride can be bought without a prescription. However, it is a high-risk self-medication that should only be used according to the instructions of a professional.

“They always require a doctor’s prescription, preferably also a prescription,” says the pharmacist at the Kauniainen pharmacy Tiina Heikkilä.

Dosing potassium is very individual and cannot be done safely based on someone else’s experience.

During use, it is also important to monitor the potassium content of the blood, because if there is too much potassium in the body, the symptoms can be serious. At worst, potassium can cause disturbances in heart function, says Heikkilä.

There is still no need to give additional official advice about it. So, in principle, the customer can grab a jar from the shelf and head straight to the checkout.

Beauties in the pharmacy, potassium chloride is now behind the counter. So you can buy it without a prescription, but you have to ask the staff for a jar. In this way, experts get the opportunity to ask about the customer’s reasons for buying the product.

“Yes, it is in the selections, but the customer has to contact us a bit to get the preparations”, says Heikkilä.

Some other over-the-counter medicines have also been moved behind the counter. However, other self-medications behind the counter are those for which additional official advice must be given.

The layout of the medicines is changed as needed, Heikkilä says. For example, there is a risk of confusion when using aspirin if the customer is not quite sure which product is intended as a pain reliever and which affects blood circulation. Such products can be transferred to be requested from the staff.

In order to avoid dangers, the pharmacy staff must also be aware of the contents of social media. Heikkilä remembers a recent trend in Tiktok where a certain lozenge was praised as tasty.

“But it’s not a candy that is enjoyed because it tastes good, it’s medicine.”