United Peruvians. Alondra García-Miró He is representing Peru with his nomination for influencer of the year at the international People's Choice Awards. The former member of 'Combate' is on a media tour to talk about her nomination and her trip to the United States on February 18 and be a participant in the event in which it is the public that chooses the winners. . We tell you all the details below.

Who are the influencers who have shown their support for Alondra García-Miró?

On Instagram, various figures of national entertainment They were in favor of Alondra's nomination and, together, asked that you vote for her to be the winner, as well as the second consecutive award for Peru in this category.

Some characters who supported García-Miró were Flavia Laos herself (who won the statue in 2023), 'Canchita' Centeno and Alessandra Fuller.

What did Alondra García-Miró say after being nominated for the People's Choice Awards?

In a video that he uploaded on his social networks, The influencer assured that she is excited to represent Peru in this category and could not believe that she had been considered for this nomination. She said that she worked hard to grow her community and this is the reward.

“My heart almost stopped when they gave me the news. I was just on a work trip and I couldn't believe it. Every effort has its reward. “I am super excited to represent my country.”accurate.