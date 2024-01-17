Mourinho-Napoli, Jorge Mendes-De Laurentiis phone call

Jose Mourinho at Napoli? An idea that could take off. A few hours after the dismissal of Roma, who chose Daniele De Rossi until the end of the season (with rumors of Antonio Conte dreaming for the next one), his agent, Jorge Mendes, made a round of calls to start planning the future of the Special One, which in July will be ready to start a new adventure. The rich sirens of Saudi Arabia have long been interested in the former coach of the Inter treble. But before making decisions, we want to test the market of the top European clubs.

Among them, here is the phone call made to Aurelio De Laurentiis: Napoli, after the dismissal of Rudy Garcia, called Walter Mazzarri to ferry the team until the end of the season (with the mission of bringing the team back to Europe, perhaps with a comeback up to the Champions League zone). The Campania club also dreams of Antonio Conte, but is looking around. We will talk about Mourinho again, although we are aware that the 7 million plus bonuses per year that the Special One received from Roma would not be easily replicable in Naples…

Napoli transfer market: Ngonge and Traorè. Now pressing for Fiorentina's Barak

Meanwhile, Napoli's winter signing campaign continues on the market: after the arrival of the left back Pasquale Mazzocchi from Salernitana, the hiring of the 23-year-old former Sassuolo winger has been finalized Hamed Junior Traore who arrives in Naples on loan with the right to buy, set at 25 million euros, from Bournemouth. Also taken Cyril Ngonge, striker (right wing who also plays in the middle) born in 2003 from Verona. Negotiations underway with Fiorentina for the midfielder Antonin Barak: proposed loan of 500 thousand euros with right of redemption set at 6 million, the Viola want the obligation under certain conditions. Napoli is then looking for a central defender. In the last few hours I met with the management of the Al-Shabab that he wants to bring Matteo Politano in Saudi Arabia: “The final decision on his future will be made in the next few days”, explained agent Mario Giuffredi in the words reported by Nicolò Schira.

