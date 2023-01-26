How did you feel about the content of this article?

Evo Morales, former president of Bolivia, in Havana, Cuba, April 2022. | Photo: EFE/ Ernesto Mastrascusa

On Thursday, the Peruvian Congress declared former Bolivian President Evo Morales persona non grata “for his constant incitements in national politics” which, in the opinion of the majority of parliamentarians, seek “to unbalance the country’s internal order”.

The motion to declare Morales persona non grata was supported by 74 congressmen, while 40 voted against and four abstained.

Through this motion, the Peruvian Congress expresses “strong repudiation of the constant public declarations of interference and interference in matters that fall within Peru’s internal jurisdiction” by Morales.

On January 9, the Peruvian government banned Morales and eight other Bolivian citizens from entering the country, whom it accuses of having carried out “proselytizing political activities” that affected the country’s “national security”.

“In recent months, foreign citizens of Bolivian nationality have been identified who entered the country to carry out proselytizing political activities, which constitutes a clear affectation of our immigration legislation, national security and internal order in Peru,” declared the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Peruvian interior in press release.

For its part, the Congressional Foreign Affairs Committee declared Morales persona non grata in November 2021 “for his negative political activism in Peru and his evident interference and meddling in the government agenda” of then President Pedro Castillo (2021-2022).

Evo Morales (2006-2019) maintained an active presence in Peru, especially in the southern regions of the country, during the Castillo government, with the alleged objective of promoting the integration of regions such as Puno in the Runasur project, the international platform of social movements and indigenous people it drives.

The former Bolivian president has also been very active on social media with opinions about the crisis in Peru and messages in defense of Castillo since his impeachment by Congress after an attempted self-coup on December 7.