The Mexican peso was devalued and the price of the dollar today, January 26, 2023, starts at 18.8200 pesos for each green ticket, reported the Official Gazette of the Federation.

The Mexican peso closed yesterday’s session, erasing the losses it registered in the session against the dollar, which was marked by the caution of investors who remain attentive to the course that the Federal Reserve will follow in monetary policy next week.

We recommend you read:

The exchange rate ended the day in 18,775which represented a depreciation of 0.04% compared to the session of the previous day, but previously reached 18.86 units per greenback, which meant losses of 0.40%.

Today, Thursday, January 26, the peso starts the day trading at around 18.8280 units per dollar which translates into a loss of 0.0530 cents or 0.28%.

“The stability of the exchange rate around 18.80 pesos per dollar is a sign of caution, pending the publication of the United States GDP corresponding to the fourth quarter of 2022 and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement,” said Gabriela. Siller, head of analysis at Banco Base.

The price of the dollar today January 26, 2023 in banks in Mexico

The price of the dollar today January 26, 2023 in banks in Mexico begins the day like this:

In BBVA Mexico it is 19.11 pesos for sale and 18.24 pesos for purchase.

In Citi Banamex it is sold for up to 19.28 pesos and bought for 18.24 pesos.

At Banco Azteca the exchange rate is between 18.99 pesos and 17.95 pesos.

In Banorte it is sold at the window for 19.10 pesos and bought for 17.70 pesos.