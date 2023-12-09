





France 24

Relatives of the victims of the La Cantuta and Barrios Altos massacres demand the release of former President Alberto Fujimori, sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity, with cries such as: “That pardon is an insult,” referring to the decision of the Constitutional Court of Peru. Likewise, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights considers that the release of the former president could become a serious form of impunity.