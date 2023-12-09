She wanted nothing more than to become an actress. Her talent was recognized, because Gaia was promptly offered two master classes after she stood out at the World Championships of Performing Arts in America. But she made a different choice: the 16-year-old student took her own life. Her mother Melanie still wants to give her a stage.
Sandra Don
#Melanies #daughter #life #life #strive
