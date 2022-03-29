The failure of the Peruvian political opposition in its second attempt to remove President Pedro Castillo opened the way this Tuesday to a new stage in his administrationin which he must amend the tensions and lack of dialogue between the powers of the State to consolidate governability.

One day after surviving in Parliament the political trial that sought to remove him from power that he assumed in July 2021, Castillo was confident that his government’s relationship with the Legislative will improvebut acknowledged understanding that “this small group that has not achieved its goal is going to follow its own agenda.”

On Monday, when it was exactly eight months since the rural school teacher assumed the presidency of Peru, Castillo once again dodged the parliamentary threat.

Fractionated, the opposition, which dominates the Chamber, barely added 55 votes in favor of the impeachment motion, far from the 87 it needed to prosper.

People demonstrating their support for the president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, outside the Congress in Lima. Photo: Ernesto BENAVIDES / AFP

It was a decision that was voted on minutes before midnight and disabled, at least for now, the option of Peru entering the spiral of ungovernability that marked the last legislature. That spiral led to the dissolution of Congress and the premature fall of three presidents between 2016 and 2021.

However, it is hasty to think that someone emerged stronger from this scenario of confrontation, to which both the Executive and the Legislative reached with unprecedented levels of disapproval.

Meanwhile, Peru awaited the release of ex-president Alberto Fujimori from prison on Tuesday. The lawyer of the former Peruvian president (1990-2000), Elio Riera, declared that he should be released from prison between this Tuesday and this Wednesday at the latest, a fact that had not yet occurred as of press time.

A few days ago, the Constitutional Court (TC) published the resolution that restored the humanitarian pardon received in 2017.

