Culiacán, Sinaloa.- 2% of domestic workers are registered with the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), despite the fact that the average age of these personnel is 49 years and men are 54 years old, who have been That the 98% continue to work informally and receive a salary of 210 pesos per day, the parliamentary groups of the PRI, PAS and Morena coincidedbefore the celebration of the International Day of Domestic Workers, who demanded that employers grant them the legal benefits.

Deputy Deisy Judith Ayala Valenzuela pointed out that this program, which seemed promising for domestic workers, and whose purpose was to obtain all the Social Security benefits, which was not achieved, a situation that keeps them in labor inequality, who have the same right than the rest of the country’s working population.

The PRI legislator requested the sum of efforts from the Executive and Legislative powers in order to carry out a joint strategy for disseminating this series of reforms in favor of domestic workers, since despite the set of reforms they are federal competence, the dissemination of the program has been insufficient.

The position was supported by deputy Elizabeth Chia of PAS, who specified that the main problem of domestic workers is the lack of security, that two years after this incorporation program was launched, 27,295 workers have benefited. , under the 34 “Domestic Workers” modality.

Domestic workers who are registered with the IMSS are entitled to the five insurances: Disease and Maternity; Work risks; Disability and life; Retirement, Unemployment in Old Age and Old Age; and Nurseries and Social Benefits.

According to the distribution at the national level, 63 percent of domestic workers work in Mexico City, State of Mexico, Sonora, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Veracruz, Sinaloa, Coahuila, Baja California Norte and Chihuahua.

Juana Minerva Vázquez and Verónica Bátiz, from Morena, emphasized the need for reforms to the IMSS law, to make the registration of domestic workers mandatory and not persist in the voluntary nature of the employer, coupled with the application of sanctions for not covering quotas with opportunity, which does not carry out any philanthropic action, but that domestic employment is a job, which must receive legal benefits.