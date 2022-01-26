The Agency for Environmental Assessment and Control of Peru (OEFA) reported that it is investigating a second oil spill off the country’s central Pacific coast, allegedly the responsibility of the Spanish company Repsol. The event occurs after the oil spill on January 15 after the volcanic eruption on the island of Tonga, which led the Peruvian authorities to declare an environmental emergency.

In less than two weeks, a second oil spill hits the Peruvian Pacific, one of the richest and most biodiverse seas in the world.

This is the dumping of eight barrels of crude oil in front of the La Pampilla refinery, managed by the Spanish firm Repsol, as confirmed by the Supervisory Body for Investment in Energy and Mining (OSINERGMIN), on January 26.

A statement from the agency detailed that the event occurred on January 25 when company workers removed the oil reception and dispatch equipment, as part of an investigation into the cause of the spill on January 15, according to the Agency. Environmental Assessment and Enforcement (OEFA).

“This withdrawal is necessary to determine the cause” of the first spill of around 6,000 barrels of oil, the agency added.

The first oil spill was attributed to waves of unusual heights caused by the eruption of an underwater volcano on the island of Tonga. And, consequently, on January 23, the Government of Pedro Castillo declared a state of environmental emergency for 90 days, mainly to try to recover the affected area and mitigate the effects of contamination.

They investigate the alleged responsibility of Repsol

OSINERGMIN stated that the spill on January 26 “was controlled by the containment barriers, absorbent elements and skimmers that were already in the area as a security measure,” OSINERGMIN assured.

However, and immediately after, the “environmental supervision began to verify responsibility for the events, the impact generated and the implementation of the contingency plan by the company,” OEFA said.

Workers clean up spilled oil on Cavero beach in Ventanilla, Peru, on January 18, 2022. © Martin Mejia / AP

An “oily stain” of crude oil was detected “in the vicinity of the multi-buoy terminal”, number two of the La Palpilla refinery, the Peruvian Navy said after an inspection flight.

The terminal near the one where the dumping is recorded is offshore and allows oil tankers to be received and fuel to be transported through pipelines to the refinery on land.

The first spill on the Peruvian Pacific coast brought serious economic consequences for some 1,500 artisanal fishermen who extract resources from a sea with more than 700 species of fish and 800 molluscs and crustaceans.

With Reuters and AP