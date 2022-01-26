Oil The price of crude oil rose to more than $ 90, the highest since October 2014

According to market comments, the reason is geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

Crude oil the price has risen to over $ 90 a barrel for the first time since October 2014. The price of the North Sea Brent benchmark rose to $ 90.02 in the London market late in the afternoon.

According to market comments, the reason is geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia. In addition, there are problems with the supply of crude oil in the Middle East.

The price of crude oil has risen by about $ 20 since early December. The lowest level in the Corona period was $ 15 in April 2020.