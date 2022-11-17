21 years ago, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” hit theaters. It was the first film in a franchise that remains one of the most popular in Hollywood history. Its plot was inspired by the no less successful books written by JK Rowling, in which the most astute potterheards have found curious references to Peru. Yes, as you read it, our country has excelled in the literary saga and even in one of the films.

Next, we leave you those references that you surely did not know.

The “Harry Potter” saga has 7 books and 8 movies. Photo: Warner Bros.

Tarapoto, power in Quidditch

It is in the fourth book of the literary saga, “The Goblet of Fire”, the author mentions the Peruvian team Tarapoto Tree-Skimmers. This squad is considered one of the most important in South America and not only that, but it is believed that it will be one of the largest in the world.

However, as if it were a reflection of our sporting reality, the national team was defeated by the Irish in the 1994 Quidditch World Cup.

Quidditch is the star sport of the “Harry Potter” saga. Photo: Warner Bros.

A Peruvian dragon: majestic and poisonous

Although they are not creatures that wizards come across very often, Peru had its own representative among the dragons. The local beast, which appeared in the book “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” was known as peruvian vipertootha being native to the east and northwest of our country that was characterized by having a majestic appearance.

Its smooth-looking body was covered in copper-colored scales and a black crest. Despite this, she had horns and veiny fangs.

Referential image of the Peruvian Vipertooth. Photo: Wiki Fandom

Instant Vanishing Powders

This nod to our country jumped from the pages to the big screen. It is about the Peruvian instant dark powders, which we saw in Fred and George’s store during the events of the first act in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”.

These are activated by throwing them into the air and generate a smoke screen that allows the witch who uses it to create a momentary distraction.