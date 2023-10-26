David against Goliath: the crusade of Saúl Luciano Lliuya, a Peruvian farmer and high mountain guide, against a German multinational for climate change. Faced with the melting of the glaciers of the Cordillera Blanca, which threatens his life and that of his community, the farmer sued in 2015 the electricity company RWE, one of the most polluting companies in the world.

Peru is one of the countries most affected by global warming. In the South American country, Saúl’s home and the survival of her community are threatened by melting glaciers.

It is for this reason that it asks the electricity company RWE to be held accountable before the German courts.

The ‘Saúl v RWE’ case could pave the way for other legal actions by multiple people like him who experience similar situations in countries of the global south. Some that are precisely the most affected by the climate crisis, even though they are the least polluting.



