File photo, United States police.
Local media say that the incident occurred in Lewiston (Maine). This is what is known.
At least a dozen people died in a shooting in the state of Mainein the northeast of USAwhile the suspect is still on the run, according to US media, which cites police sources.
Chain cnn he said that some 16 people have lost their lives and at least 60 others have been injured, while the chain ABC talks about more than 10 people dead and many others injured.
The local police have asked the population on social networks to seek refuge and have warned that it is an “active situation.” They have also published a photograph of the main suspect.
For its part, The Maine State Police, through its Facebook account, sent an alert to all residents of this area of the country.
“There is an active shooter situation in the city of Lewiston. Authorities ask people to shelter in place. Please stay inside your home with the doors closed.“, they say in the publication.
Police officers are investigating at least two places where the shooter allegedly attacked several people. “Stay off the streets and allow law enforcement to diffuse the situation,” police say.
According to cnnIn addition to the fatalities of the attack, there were between 50 and 60 people injured.
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…
