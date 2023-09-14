The National Service of Natural Areas Protected by the State (Sernanp) announced an important debt exchange agreement between Peru and the United States for a value of 19.7 million dollars, intended for the preservation of the areas with the highest concentration of biodiversity in the northern, central and southern jungle of the country.

This agreement represents a significant step in protecting Peru’s valuable natural resources and promoting the conservation of its rich biological diversity.

Conservation projects funded through this agreement will be carried out in various Peruvian regions, including Madre de Dios, Cuzco, Ucayali, Puno, Junín, Apurímac, Huánuco, Pasco and Loreto.

These initiatives will be developed through the Fund for the Conservation of Tropical Forests (ACBT) and will cover natural areas such as National Parks, National Reserves, Communal Reserves, Protection Forests and several Regional Conservation Areas.

The main objective is to safeguard the rich biodiversity that these regions house, as well as protect the territories of indigenous peoples and local communities that depend on these ecosystems.

This agreement aims to protect vulnerable areas of Peruvian forests.

This agreement has a significant impact on Peru’s finances, as it will reduce the country’s debt payments to the United States by a total of $19,577,440 over the next 13 years.

It is the third debt swap by nature that both countries have signed, having previously made two agreements in 2002 and 2008 for a joint value of 36 million dollars.

This debt swap was possible thanks to the contribution of $15 million from the United States government, within the framework of the US Tropical Forest and Coral Reef Conservation Act.

Additionally, four non-governmental organizations, Conservation International (CI), The Nature Conservancy (TNC), Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), and World Wildlife Fund (WWF), made a combined donation of $3 million to support this conservation initiative.

The government of the 🇺🇸 signed a $20 million debt exchange agreement to support the conservation of the Peruvian Amazon🇵🇪. These funds will help preserve Peru’s natural resources and biodiversity, and combat climate change. pic.twitter.com/ZeSZbJoPic — Lisa Kenna (@USAmbPeru) September 7, 2023

The Minister of Economy of Peru, Alex Contreras, and the United States ambassador to Peru, Lisa Kenna, were in charge of signing this momentous agreement. Its objective is to strengthen the management of Amazonian protected natural areas and their adjacent territories, promoting the preservation of biodiversity and the well-being of local and indigenous communities that depend on these ecosystems.

This debt swap agreement represents a joint commitment by Peru and the United States in the fight for the conservation of one of the most valuable natural treasures in the world, the Amazon rainforest. Furthermore, it demonstrates the power of international collaboration and innovative approach to addressing global environmental challenges.

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence based on information from EFE and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.



ALEJANDRA OSPINA CORDERO

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

