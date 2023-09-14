The man from Sanremo trained for a long time yesterday with the Italian n.1 who could stop tomorrow. The probable singles: Sonego-Jarry and Arnaldi-Garin. Vavassori stops again in doubles

by correspondent Federica Cocchi – BOLOGNA

Yesterday Filippo Volandri, arriving late at night at the press conference, said it: “Tomorrow will be decisive. We will meet, we will talk, we will analyze the situation to come together and decide how to face the challenge against Chile”. A challenge that will be decisive tomorrow at 3pm. In or out. Canada’s victory against Sweden puts them at the top of Group A of the group stage with the more than concrete possibility of flying to Malaga to defend the title won last year.

TWO WORKOUTS — The day for the Azzurri was intense, with a long training session that ended around two in the afternoon: Musetti trained on one of the covered fields created outside the Unipol Arena, with captain Filippo Volandri. The Italian number 1 worked and exchanged at a high pace with Matteo Arnaldi, who made his Davis Cup debut in the doubles against Canada together with Simone Bolelli. Together with them also Francesco Passaro, sparring partner. Lorenzo Sonego, in the match against Galarneau, had been treated twice by the physiotherapist for a stiffened calf: “It’s nothing serious – he said -, I’m ready to play all the matches that the captain asks me to play”. It is likely that he will be the one to challenge Nicolas Jarry in the intersection between number one, while the number 2 should end up on the shoulders of Matteo Arnaldi, who could be used in place of Musetti. Much will depend on the condition of Sonego’s muscular injury, if in tomorrow’s finishing training everything is in order then he and Arnaldi will take to the field. See also Ancelotti: "We deserved to go through. And I'm happy for Milan"