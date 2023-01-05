The best of entertainment comes to our country next 2023 at the ‘Peru Comic Con‘, an event that will take place from April 27 to May 1 and that lovers of movies, series, anime, comics, gaming and more can enjoy from start to finish. The location will be in Arena 1 of San Miguel.

“The new badge that we have for this Comic Con is ‘Fans for Fans’, we have come to the conclusion that the experience for the attendees is very important and that is why we are dedicating energy and effort to that. The public will find many attractions, news, experiences, contests and many things more that they will be able to enjoy with the cost of the entrance”, said Jorge Culque, director of the event.

Likewise, the festival will have the participation of three international stars from the largest film and series communitieswho will be announced in the month of January and with whom attendees will be able to take photos, receive an autograph or participate in a special Meet & Greet session, in addition to seeing them on the stages of Peru Comic Con.

“In addition, we have done a search for the artists that we will bring in this new edition to find what is trending and what the Peruvian public expects. We are sure that when we make the official announcement, in the next few days, of the actors that will come to our country, the public will be amazed by the results”, added the spokesperson.

In the same way, Peru Comic Con comes with many surprises under the backing of the most important labels in the industry such as Disney, Sony, Universal, Paramount, Warner Bros, Crunchyroll, among others, who will have dedicated spaces for fans of their upcoming releases such as Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, The Little Mermaid, SpiderMan: Through the Spider-Verse, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Fast and Furious 10, The Flash , to name a few. Tickets on sale at https://fanaticon.club.