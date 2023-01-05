The US and Germany will continue to provide Ukraine with “the necessary financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support for as long as necessary”. This was reiterated by the American president, Joe Biden, and the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, during a telephone conversation focused on the ongoing war.

According to a statement from the White House, the United States will supply Kiev with Bradley tanks and Germany with Marders. Both countries plan to train Ukrainian forces on their respective systems.

In light of Russia’s continued missile and drone strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, Biden and Scholz underlined plans to further bolster Ukraine’s air defense capability, with Germany joining the United States in providing an additional Patriot battery.

“I thank Chancellor Scholz for the decision to deliver a battery of Patriot anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. Together with the previously delivered Iris-T system and Gepard tanks, Germany is making an important contribution to the interception of all Russian missiles! ” tweeted the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky.