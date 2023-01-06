The Peruvian Government terminated this Friday the functions of Carina Ruth Palacios as the country’s ambassador in La Paz, days after former Bolivian president Evo Morales was accused by different political and social sectors of trying to interfere in the internal affairs of Peru.

(Also: Femicide in Argentina: Man murdered his partner and then committed suicide)

Through a supreme resolution published in the official gazette A Peruvian man and signed by the president, Dina Boluarte, and the chancellor, Ana Cecilia Gervasi, the Executive made Palacios’ departure official, without specifying the reasons or naming a replacement.

(You can read: Peru: President Boluarte calls for dialogue to end the protests)

Palacios, who was appointed ambassador to Bolivia during the administration of former President Pedro Castillo (2021-2022), is, according to local media, one of the founders of Peru Libre, the self-styled Marxist party which in July 2021 brought the rural school teacher to power.

The withdrawal of Palacios coincides with a context of tension with Morales (president of Bolivia between 2006 and 2019), who in recent days has been accused by various sectors of Peruvian politics of intervening in the country’s internal affairs.

(Also read: Video: plane passengers are covered in shots after the capture of the son of ‘Chapo’)

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales. Photo: Fernando Cartagena. AFP

Morales maintained an active presence in Peru, especially in the southern regions of the country, during the Castillo government with the aim of encouraging the integration of regions such as Puno into the Runasur project, the international platform of social and indigenous movements that he promotes.

The ex-governor has been very active on social networks with opinions on the crisis in Peru and messages to defend Castillo since his dismissal by Congress after attempting a coup on December 7.

(In addition: Under 16 years old almost beat his father to death in the middle of a public road)

President Boluarte, who replaced Castillo by constitutional succession, announced this Wednesday that is analyzing with the immigration authority “the situation of entry” of Morales to his countrybecause it should not “intervene in internal issues”.

“In Peru we have the right to weave our own history and that no one, people outside the national territory, have to be coming and want to intervene in weaving our history,” he stressed.

In Peru we have the right to weave our own history and that no one, people outside the national territory, have to be coming and want to intervene in weaving our history.

On the other hand, Congressman Jorge Montoya, from the ultra-conservative Renovación Popular party and former commander of the Armed Forces, denounced Morales criminally this Thursday for the alleged commission of crimes against national security and treason against the homelandin the modality of “attack against national integrity”.

(Keep reading: Russian women travel to Argentina to have their children: why do they choose this country?)

In November 2021, the Foreign Relations Committee of the Peruvian Parliament declared Morales persona non grata “for his negative political activism in Peru and his evident interference and meddling in the government agenda” of Castillo.

In response, the former Bolivian ruler said on Twitter on Thursday that he “turns the other cheek” in the face of “political attacks from the Peruvian right” and asked that they “stop the massacres” in that country.

“Deep Peru demands a fundamental transformation,” he concluded, referring to the mobilizations against the Government and the Peruvian Congress that resumed this Wednesday after a Christmas truce, after 28 deaths were left in December.

The protests in Peru began after Boluarte assumed the Presidency after the removal of Castillo for trying to close the Legislative, intervene in the judiciary and govern by decree.

EFE