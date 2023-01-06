Gianluca Vialli’s funeral will take place in the next few days in London, in a strictly private form. The decision was made by the family who, like the former striker and head of the blue delegation, have always kept away from the spotlight. However, it is probable that a public ceremony will be organized in Cremona in the coming months, perhaps at the end of the championship. Now is the hardest time for his wife Catheryn, daughters, elderly parents and brothers. Many fans are also grieved: in front of the clinic where Vialli spent the last few days there are Juventus and Sampdoria scarves as well as flowers and notes full of affection. Even more touching was the greeting from the Chelsea supporters at Stamford Bridge where there is a gallery dedicated to the history of the great Blues players. Scarves, photos and lots of love there too.