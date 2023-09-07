He Government of Peru presented this Wednesday a batch of vehicles and engineering equipment that have been purchased to face the impact of the El Niño climate phenomenon in the country, with an economic item of more than 196 million soles (52.9 million dollars).

He Ministry of Defence reported that this purchase comprises a total of 237 pieces of equipment, including 87 heavy machinery, 94 logistics support vehicles and 56 technical support equipment.

He added that this will allow the capabilities of the Army engineering battalions to face the effects of the El Niño phenomenon forecast for the coming months in the country.

Photo: Juan Pablo Bustamante. TIME.

Part of the acquisitions were presented this Wednesday at a ceremony attended by the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, together with the defense minister, Jorge Chavez.

During the activity, Boluarte highlighted the speed with which this acquisition was made and expressed the Government’s willingness to provide the Ministry of Defense and other sectors with resources to work in advance on prevention works.

“The vast majority of these machines are already working in the regions, clearing (rivers and streams),” he said.

The vast majority of these machines are already working in the regions

In his turn, Chavez assured that thanks to these new equipment his country will be better prepared to face the impact of the climatic phenomenon.

“May Peru rest assured that its Armed Forces will have all the logistics focused on dealing with this emergency. We will spare no resources for our military to respond, as they have always done when the country has needed them,” he said.

Defense explained that the 87 mechanical engineering equipment includes 9 caterpillar tractors, 21 front loaders, 12 hydraulic excavators, 12 backhoe loaders, 09 skid steers and loaders, 12 graders and 12 smooth rollers.

Among the 94 logistics support vehicles there are 26 semi-rock dump trucks, 18 rock dump trucks, 10 32-ton low-bed tractor trucks, 10 45-ton low-bed tractor trucks, 10 mechanical wreck trucks, and 20 vans.

The 56 technical support teams are made up of 28 motorized lighting towers and 28 camp modules.

The ministry pointed out that maintenance of air, land and sea vehicles is also being carried out, as well as engineering equipment of the Armed Forces, which are necessary for prevention, immediate response and reconstruction in the country.The Peruvian Army has also acquired more than 20,000 spare parts for the maintenance of machinery and engineering vehicles.

EFE