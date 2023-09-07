Last month, Nintendo announced that Martinetwho has voiced the mascot character for more than 25 years, would step down from voice acting and instead take on the new role of mario ambassador. Now, in a new video posted by Nintendo, Martinet and miyamoto discuss the new role and history of Martinet giving voice to the character.

“Today is a very important day for Nintendothe Mushroom Kingdom and for me”, says Martinet in the video. “You may know me for voicing characters from video games. Nintendo as Super Mario, Luigi, wario and waluigiand today I am happy to share with all of you that I am taking on a whole new role as mario ambassador.

Martinet says the role will involve:

“travel around the world, share the joy of family Mario and to be able to continue to meet all of you wonderful fans, whom I absolutely appreciate.” “I very much look forward to seeing you at events around the world in the years to come,” he said.

In a separate message addressed to Martinet, miyamoto added:

“You have traveled the world visiting events, happily interpreting the voice of Mario for the fans and putting smiles on people’s faces. “You always prioritize spreading joy, and I’m sure you’ll be a great mario ambassador“.

Addressing Nintendo fans, Miyamoto said:

Please know that in this role Charles He will continue to travel the world and meet fans, perform familiar voices at events, sign autographs, and enjoy interacting with all of you.

“Starting with Super Mario Bros. Wonderwhich will be released in October, the voices of some characters from Mario they have changed, so please take a look at them.”

Speculation about the role of Martinet as Mario grew in June, after the announcement of several thematic games of Marioincluding Super Mario Bros. Wonder and WarioWare: Move It.

Both trailers featured sound bites from characters traditionally played by Martinetbut some believed that they did not sound exactly like him, so much so that ‘Charles Martinet‘ was one of the most popular topics on Twitter after the announcements.

Finally, Nintendo announced on August 21 that Martinet would leave the iconic role, saying:

“It has been an honor to work with Charles to give life to Mario for so many years and we want to thank him and celebrate him.”

Here is a special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles Martinet about Mario's voice actor change, announced on August 21.

Author’s note: Martinet will practically continue to do the same but without having to record voices for the games. Mario Ambassador = Nintendo’s Dr. Simi. The same but more Japanese.