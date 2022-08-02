Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Peru already has a new coach: this is the replacement for Ricardo Gareca

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 2, 2022
in Sports
Colombia vs Peru

Goal by Peru 1-0 Second half between the Colombia vs. Peru team in Barranquilla.

Photo:

Photo: Miguel Bautista

Goal of Peru 1-0 Second half between the Colombia vs Peru team in Barranquilla.

The new Peruvian process begins by 2026.

A Peruvian man John Reynoso will assume the technical direction of the Inca team in replacement of the Argentine Ricardo Garecathe Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) reported on Tuesday.

“Juan Reynoso is the brand new coach of our Peruvian National Team with the goal of the 2026 World Cup,” the FPF said on Twitter. “Welcome, Juan Máximo,” he added.

Reynoso will lead Peru for the next 4 years, with a view to the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup, which will be organized by Canada, the United States and Mexico.

His official presentation as coach of the Inca team will be on Wednesday, announced the FPF. The 52-year-old coach will replace “Tigre” Gareca, who took Peru to the 2018 World Cup in Russia after a 36-year absence from the World Cup but was unable to qualify for Qatar-2022 after losing last June in the playoff against Australia.

Gareca led the Inca team from 2015 to 2022 and also managed to take it to the final of the Copa América in Brazil-2019, in which he lost to the local team. Juan Reynoso, champion in Peru with Universitario and Melgar and in Mexico with Cruz Azul in 2021, was a Peruvian international 84 times.

Peru will play a friendly with Mexico in the United States on September 24, which would be Reynoso’s debut as their coach.

AFP

