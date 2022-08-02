Asmaa Al-Hussaini (Khartoum)

The Troika countries (the United Kingdom, the United States and Norway) welcomed yesterday the assurances of the military and civilians in Sudan that they seek to form a government led by civilians.

The “troika” countries said in a statement that the Sudanese army must fulfill its declared commitment to withdraw from the scene if a civilian government is formed.

The statement added: “The Sudanese government will not enjoy any credibility without relying on a comprehensive political agreement.”

Yesterday, the Vice-President of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant-General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo “Hemedti”, pledged in televised statements that “the country’s army is sincere in its commitment to get out of the political scene, as long as the goal is to achieve stability and prosperity.”

He added, “We will not enter into this issue of candidacy, but if we see Sudan collapse, we will be present, and we are part of the Sudanese people, and what applies to others applies to us.”

Hemedti added: “I have no political ambition, but reality imposed on me to be present, and this is a fact that I must say, and if people come and fill this void, and they are up to the responsibility, we will certainly help them so that our country does not collapse.”

Since October 25, 2021, Sudan has witnessed popular protests calling for the return of civilian rule and rejecting the exceptional measures taken by the President of the Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.