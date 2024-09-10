ATLUS has released the launch trailer for Episode Aigis: The Answeradditional content available from today for Persona 3 Reload. As previously anticipated, the DLC will allow us to discover what happened after the game ending main, putting ourselves in the shoes of Aigis and members of the SEES who will find themselves stuck in a time loop. Among the new features introduced in this version we also find the chance to challenge Jokerprotagonist of Person 5in a breathtaking battle.

We leave you now with the trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing.

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis – Launch Trailer

Persona 3 Reload™’s Revised Epilogue, Episode of Aigis -The Answer-, is Out Now – Delve into the Abyss of Time on Xbox, PlayStation and PC – London, United Kingdom – 10 September 2024 – Today ATLUS has published Aigis episode -The Answer-the latest expected content of Persona 3 Reload: Expansion PassFor Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Steam, PlayStation 5 And PlayStation 4. Watch the launch trailer here: https://youtu.be/fRbXPsjfFRo Added 16 years ago to the main game with the release of Persona 3 FES, Aigis Episode -The Answer- (originally known as “The Answer” in North America) is a major DLC set after the game’s ending, expanding the story of Persona 3 Reload. Enjoy a modern take on the latest installment with over 30 hours of new gameplay, cutting-edge graphics, updated gameplay options, revamped animations and interfaces, and a re-arranged soundtrack. In Aigis episode -The Answer-after solving the mystery of the Dark Hour, fighting epic battles in Tartarus and experiencing the unforgettable adventures of Persona 3 Reloadthe members of SEES find themselves trapped in an endless March 31st. Delve into the Abyss of Time with Aigis, face new challenges, and discover the cause of this strange event, as well as the truth about what happened that day… The version of the epilogue presented in Persona 3 Reload features the return of a fan-favorite character and iconic music from Persona 5 Royal in the form of a boss fight. Watch the trailer “A Familiar Enemy” here to discover the face behind the mask. Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass includes theAigis Episode -The Answerthe Velvet Music and Costume Set and the Extra Music Sets of Persona 5 Royal And Persona 4 GoldenThe Expansion Pass is available for free for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members until January 31, 2025. Regarding Persona 3 Reload Step into the shoes of a new student, caught up in an unexpected fate, and enter the “hidden” hour between days. Awaken incredible power and unravel the mysteries of Tartarus, fight for your friends and leave an indelible mark on their memories. Immerse yourself in the Dark Hour and awaken the depths of your heart! Title Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass Platforms Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 11 PC, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4. Also available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Languages Dubbing: Japanese, English Game texts: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), Korean, Japanese, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Turkish, Russian Website https://persona.atlus.com/p3r/ expansion pass Copyright ⒸATLUS. ⒸSEGA.

Source: ATLUS