Tigersafter losing the opportunity to become two-time champion of Mexican soccer, instead of staying put he got to work, and, days later, he completed one of the best signings we will see in this transfer market.
Some even consider that Juan Brunetta has been the bomb of the tournament, taking into consideration how well he did the previous semester and the teammates with whom he will now share a locker room.
What will be Juan Brunetta's story with the Tigres team? Will he manage to live up to expectations? Will he be that goal partner that the incomparables are looking forward to? Only time will tell. For now, today he had his first practice with the 'U' of Nuevo León.
The one who did not show up to train today with the rest of his teammates was the Argentine goalkeeper of the Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, Nahuel Guzmán Palomeque. Setting off alarms among fans and the media.
However, there is apparently no reason to worry. Everything is fine with 'Patón' Guzmán, who had permission today to return to practice tomorrow and face whatever it takes to start the Clausura 2024 tournament in the best way.
It is true that everything is fine with Nahuel Guzmán and that starting tomorrow he will return to training at 100% with the rest of his teammates. However, his return to the feline goal will not be until matchday four, when the feline squad enters the Alfonso Lastras stadium and measures forces against the Atlético San Luis.
The absence is due to the expulsion suffered in the final against the Americawhere the Colombian Luis Quiñones and Raymundo Fulgencio were also sanctioned with the red card, although the latter will serve his sentence playing for the Atlas of Guadalajara.
Nahuel Guzmán Palomeque's place will be occupied by Carlos Felipe Rodríguez. Substitute goalkeeper with extensive experience in national football. He will not have an easy mission awaiting him as he tries to fill the gloves of one of the best foreign goalkeepers to have arrived in our country.
#Latest #news #Tigres
Leave a Reply