Among the various projects in the works in the Atlus offices there could also be a new spin-off fighting game from the Persona series. This was stated by @MbKKssTBhz5, also known as Im A Hero Too, who had previously revealed some details about Persona 3 Reload before the official announcement.
According to the information shared by the deep throat, Atlus would be working on this alleged fighting game since 2015, or even before the publication of Persona 5, which took place in 2016. Apparently the development times have lasted so long as over time the project has changed considerably, so much so that, according to Im A Hero Too, the current concept is very different from the original one.
A new Persona 5 spin-off?
Considering the timing, the mysterious game in question could be a Persona 5 spin-off fighting game which could turn out to be more or less similar to Persona 4 Arena and Persona 4 Arena Ultimax and perhaps include characters from more games in the series, perhaps taking advantage of the launch of the Persona 3 Reload remake.
In any case, keep in mind that we are talking about information without any official confirmation, so take it for what it is. That said, we’ve seen numerous Persona spin-offs in the past, so we wouldn’t be too surprised if they turn out to be true.
In this regard, the next will be the strategic Persona 5 Tactica, arriving on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Game Pass from November 17, 2023.
