Among the various projects in the works in the Atlus offices there could also be a new spin-off fighting game from the Persona series. This was stated by @MbKKssTBhz5, also known as Im A Hero Too, who had previously revealed some details about Persona 3 Reload before the official announcement.

According to the information shared by the deep throat, Atlus would be working on this alleged fighting game since 2015, or even before the publication of Persona 5, which took place in 2016. Apparently the development times have lasted so long as over time the project has changed considerably, so much so that, according to Im A Hero Too, the current concept is very different from the original one.