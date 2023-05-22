“Velma” is a series that arrived in January 2023, which stars Vilma Dinkley. That same month, the animated production reached the lowest score in IMDb and put aside “Dragon ball evolution”. Until now, “Scooby Doo” fans continue to criticize her for her scenes. One of them really came to disturb the spectators. It is the one starring Vilma, Daphne, Shaggy, Fred and his mother. Next, we tell you what happened in that questioned part.

Scene from “Velma”

In the scene, the friends can be seen covered in what would be the blood from the body of Fred Jones’s mother, who has just died. Daphne looks shocked, while Shaggy vomits after seeing what happened. Not only this, but Vilma appears smiling and dancing.

Fans think about the scene of “Velma”

“Everyone has their tastes, but this is something that shouldn’t even exist,” “You can see what is bad taste humor”, “The story disgusts me”, “It serves as an example of how to do things very badly”, “It’s too edgy” and “Every day, I’m grateful not to see this series”, were some of the comments that fans left on social networks .

Where can you SEE “Velma”?

“Velma” is available on HBO Max. It should be noted that this series was created by Charlie Grandy and has 10 episodes.

“Velma”: cast