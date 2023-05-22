Monday, May 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Águilas Doradas embarks on its long-awaited flight to the final of the League this Monday

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 22, 2023
in Sports
0
Águilas Doradas embarks on its long-awaited flight to the final of the League this Monday


close

America from Cali

America vs. Eagles.

America vs. Eagles.

The team that finished as the leader of the free-for-all faces Alianza Petrolera as a visitor.

Águilas Doradas begins this Monday, against Alianza Petrolera (6 pm TV from Win Sports), their final quest to reach the last game of the League.

Águilas debuts in home runs

Águilas Doradas defeated Pereira and is the new leader of the League.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

After finishing as the absolute leader in the all-against-all classification, the Antioquia team debuted in the home runs with the aim of beat the Santander team away from homea, after having lost on their two previous visits by the same score of two goals to one. The last of them, on April 29.

See also  Adrián Ramos talks about Jürgen Klopp and Luis Díaz: 'I had the other side'

The team headed by young coach Lucas González believes in the confidence that having the goalkeeper who made the most saves in the regular phase (74, José Luis Chunga) gives them, according to data from the British sports statistics company Opta Sports, and the support that It gives him the tournament’s top scorer, Marco Pérez from Choco, who has 11 goals to his name.

“Now it’s about reaching the final; of course it’s a different scenario, but let’s go with all the template available; so the 18 called up will be the ones we consider our best men to face this match against Alianza Petrolera”, declared the coach of Águilas, in the prelude to his debut in Group A.

“We are a team that has earned respect throughout the semester. Right now we are all focused on the home runs, in which we have to play it differently “said José Leudo, one of the most experienced team members.

See also  Millionaires ended up punished for their mistakes and is still in a rut

On the first date of the same group, Atlético Nacional already tied a goal against Deportivo Pasto.

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Águilas #Doradas #embarks #longawaited #flight #final #League #Monday

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Working Hours: For legal reasons, companies could LOWER your SALARY if the hours are reduced

Working Hours: For legal reasons, companies could LOWER your SALARY if the hours are reduced

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result