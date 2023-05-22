Águilas Doradas embarks on its long-awaited flight to the final of the League this Monday

Águilas Doradas begins this Monday, against Alianza Petrolera (6 pm TV from Win Sports), their final quest to reach the last game of the League.

Águilas debuts in home runs

Águilas Doradas defeated Pereira and is the new leader of the League. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

After finishing as the absolute leader in the all-against-all classification, the Antioquia team debuted in the home runs with the aim of beat the Santander team away from homea, after having lost on their two previous visits by the same score of two goals to one. The last of them, on April 29.

The team headed by young coach Lucas González believes in the confidence that having the goalkeeper who made the most saves in the regular phase (74, José Luis Chunga) gives them, according to data from the British sports statistics company Opta Sports, and the support that It gives him the tournament’s top scorer, Marco Pérez from Choco, who has 11 goals to his name.

“Now it’s about reaching the final; of course it’s a different scenario, but let’s go with all the template available; so the 18 called up will be the ones we consider our best men to face this match against Alianza Petrolera”, declared the coach of Águilas, in the prelude to his debut in Group A.



“We are a team that has earned respect throughout the semester. Right now we are all focused on the home runs, in which we have to play it differently “said José Leudo, one of the most experienced team members.

On the first date of the same group, Atlético Nacional already tied a goal against Deportivo Pasto.

