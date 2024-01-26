DThe police ended a hostage-taking at Ulm's Münsterplatz with the help of firearms. “The perpetrator was arrested. The hostage remained uninjured,” the police headquarters said. It was initially unclear whether and how seriously the man was injured. A spokesman was also initially unable to say how often the police had fired.

According to police, the motive of the hostage taker is currently unclear. Nothing can be said about this at the moment, a spokesman explained on Friday evening.

According to a statement, the hostage-taking began at around 6:45 p.m. in a shop on Münsterplatz. At 8:20 p.m., a male and armed perpetrator left the building with a hostage and fled. The police fired shots.

The police had closed the central Münsterplatz in Ulm and the entrances there because of the operation. “Avoid the area as far as possible,” the Presidium wrote on the short message service X (formerly: Twitter).

No danger to the population

A police spokesman said there was no danger to the public. In order not to hinder the police officers in their work, people should avoid the area if possible. The aim is to provide further information to the public via the short message service X, among other things, as soon as this is possible.

Police officers sent passers-by from Münsterplatz and cordoned off the area with red and white striped tape. The townhouse was evacuated. There was an event there that evening.

The area was empty later in the evening. There was an armored vehicle on the square. Young people stood at the barriers, some filming on cell phones and talking quietly.

Münsterplatz is located in the heart of the 130,000-inhabitant city on the Danube, on the border between Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria. The city's landmark is the Ulm Minster on the square where the site is located. It has the highest church tower in the world at 161.53 meters.