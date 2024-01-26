Peru sent the Guardian fire system of the Air Force to Colombia, to help combat the forest fires that affect various areas of that country, thanks to the coordination between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense, official sources reported this Friday.

“The Guardian fire system is a device capable of carrying a large amount of water to be launched from the air and that is attached to airplanes or helicopters, which makes it an effective tool for fighting forest fires,” detailed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the information released.

Our country's support is provided in response to a request from the Government of Colombia

He explained that a Hercules KC-140H aircraft of the Colombian Air Force collected the components of the Guardian System from the Callao Air Base, composed of 200 water container kits and three on-shore container filling teams.

He added that the Colombian Air Force personnel received the respective training from the specialized personnel of the Peruvian Air Force in the use of said specialized system.

“Our country's support is provided in response to a request from the Government of Colombia and was quickly materialized thanks to the coordination of the Embassy of Peru in that country and the Foreign Relations and Defense sectors,” reads the statement.

This donation demonstrates bilateral cooperation to respond in a timely manner to natural disasters in our countries.

The Guardian System will allow combating forest fires in the neighboring country, which has declared a red alert in almost its entire territory, as a result of the El Niño phenomenon.

“This donation demonstrates bilateral cooperation to respond in a timely manner to natural disasters in our countries, and reaffirms their commitment and cooperative role in disaster risk management,” the statement concluded.

The forest fires, which have intensified this week in Colombia, have devastated 7,401 hectares of forests in 189 municipalities of the country since the beginning of the El Niño phenomenonThe National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) reported this Thursday.

That organization detailed in a statement that in January 278 fires have been reported, of which 20 are still active, 12 are controlled and 245 have been liquidated.



The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, announced on Thursday that the US, Chile, Peru and Canada have already responded to the request for international help that he made to fight at least 31 fires affecting the country and that has also been sent to the European Union (EU) and the UN.

“Humanity has developed solidarity mechanisms (…) we are going to activate it (…) At this moment on our continent, the US, Chile, Peru are the countries that have already responded, and Canada at the last moment has a enormous experience,” Petro told the press in Tumaco, a city on the Pacific that has become the headquarters of the Executive this week.

EFE

