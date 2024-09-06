Between dreams and reality

Enea Bastianini he hinted that he was looking realistically but also confidently at the two Misano rounds, which promise to be particularly important for redrawing the championship standings in view of the final Asian rush. In the press conference, the #23 Ducati rider – currently fourth in the championship, 71 points behind Jorge Martin – had left open a a glimmer of hope in the title opticslinked to mathematics, but recognizing the great difficulty of the hypothesis.

His manager is on the same line of thought, Charles Pernatwho at the microphones of FormulaPassion.it he spoke about the season of the Beast, indicating as a true and ‘realistic’ objective that of take third place overall, ahead of Marc Marquez. “Maths still doesn’t condemn you – explained the historic Genoese manager – but it’s clear that the two in front are going strong. If it was just one you could hope, but there are two of them and it’s very difficult. The pace they have in front is very strong and now Marquez has also got in the way. These two GPs in Misano could be decisive: if you win one and maybe get a podium in the other – for example – you have good hopes of fighting until the end. If you lose more points it’s tough. The goal is third placeUnfortunately we have not been very consistent“.

KTM, no fear of crisis

According to Pernat, Bastianini is still paying a high price for bad injury he suffered at the start of the 2023 season and which essentially made him lose an entire year of ‘apprenticeship’ in the official Ducati team. Without that clash with Luca Marini in the Portimao Sprint perhaps today the story would be different, the manager of the Beast suggests. A new beginning for the #23 will come next year, however, with theI landed in KTM. The alleged financial difficulties of the house of However, Mattighofen does not scare Pernat.

“KTM problems? It’s true that there is some financial difficulty. But it’s nothing too worrying. If you once invoiced 240 million, now you invoice 180. Possible stampede? No“. Pernat actually reverses the reasoning, underlining the importance that the reform of the Bastianini-Giribuola couple and also the arrival from Aprilia of the driver-crew chief duo Vinalels-Cazeaux. “Engineers are arriving who bring with them the background of Ducati and Aprilia. This team will be the one that gives strength to the others. I am quite confident. The bike is going strong. In my opinion we will make them make the leap“, he concluded.