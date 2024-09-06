The head of the Ministry of Welfare, Ariadna Montiel Reyesannounced that, This Friday, September 6, 2024, the beneficiaries of the social program Pension for the Welfare of People with Disabilities will receive the payment of 3,100 pesos for the penultimate two-month period of the current year..

According to what was published on the official account of the social network of the Secretary of Welfare, the beneficiaries of the Pension for the Welfare of People with Disabilities whose first letter of the first surname is D, E and F will be receiving the payment for the September-October two-month period this Friday.

It should be noted that beneficiaries of the Pension for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities will receive 3,100 pesos every two months in 2024 directly on their Banco del Bienestar cards.

Wellbeing makes people aged 29 to 57 happy with a pension this weekend/Photo: Wellbeing

Requirements

The requirements To be a beneficiary of this Welfare Pension, as indicated on the official website of the Welfare Programs, are the following:

*Be between zero and 29 years of age and suffer from a disability. If you live in indigenous or Afro-Mexican municipalities or localities, as well as municipalities and localities with a high or very high degree of marginalization, support may be extended until one day before turning 65 years of age.

*Original and copy of birth certificate.

*Original and copy of current official identification (voter ID, passport, INAPAM ID or other document that proves it).

*Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) in original and copy.

*Proof of address in original and copy (maximum 6 months old).

*Certificate and/or medical record proving permanent disability issued by a public institution in the federal, state or municipal health sector. This must contain the minimum requirements for a medical certificate from the institution.

*In the event that the applicant for the Welfare social program cannot personally attend the registry, he or she has the right to appoint an adult assistant to attend on his or her behalf, who, in turn, must present an official identification, CURP, proof of address and a document proving kinship with the disabled person.