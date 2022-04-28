Sinaloa.- The Municipality of Mocorito, through the Municipal Institute of Sports and Physical Culture, maintains the intense sports activity in the Sindicatura de Pericos where opened two leagues (Softball and Volleyball) and concluded one more football with the corresponding award.

In this sense, the 2nd was inaugurated. Season of the category “Advanced Rookies” of the Municipal Softball League of Pericos and took the opportunity to make a Post-mortem Tribute to Jesús Raúl Pérez Chucuan, who in his lifetime was an outstanding local athlete.

For this season, the teams from El Tigre, Recoveco, Juniors, Maestros, Cerveceros, Cholos Beer, Autolavado, Astros, Feb-126, Barrio Bajo will participate.

Similarly, in the same facilities of the Sports Unit of said syndicate, the inauguration of the Municipal Volleyball League of Parrots, category “Free” of the Women’s Branch, in which Eva Angelina Gutiérrez Cazares was honored.

Subsequently, the Final of the Mini Soccer Tournament in the “Free” category was held. Where the Colonia 126 team was champion after beating Deportivo Eithan, who remained runner-up. While third place went to Deportivo Meyker, Jorge Iribe was awarded as scoring champion and another award went to Francisco Emeterio Medina, who was the best goalkeeper of the season.

Héctor Felipe Espinoza Lara, head of Sports in the municipality, reiterated that one of the commitments of the mayor María Elizalde Ruelas is to organize and promote spaces for the inhabitants to practice and develop activities of different sports disciplines.

For this reason, sports promoters remain active and in constant organization with athletes so that this activity does not stop and thus strengthen the culture and habits of physical activity in the population.