There are 6,351 new infections from Coronavirus today, April 28, 2022 in xxxxx, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 16 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 7,703 molecular swabs and 37,204 antigenic swabs were processed with a positive rate of 14.1%.

There are 1,158 hospitalized, 19 fewer than yesterday, 68 intensive care units occupied, 2 more than yesterday. 6,416 people have been healed since yesterday. The cases in Rome city are at 3,143.

This is the situation in detail in the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 1,405 new cases and 1 death. Asl Roma 2: there are 931 new cases and 2 deaths. Asl Roma 3: there are 807 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl Roma 4: there are 433 new cases and 3 deaths. Asl Roma 5: 510 new cases and 4 deaths. Asl Roma 6: there are 543 new cases and 2 deaths.

In the provinces there are 1,722 new cases. Asl di Frosinone: there are 669 new cases and 1 death. ASL of Latina: there are 626 new cases and 1 death. Asl di Rieti: 199 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl di Viterbo: 228 new cases and 2 deaths.