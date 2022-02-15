Some time ago we got to see for the first time the project that the new Xbox studio was working on, The Initiativeand the surprise came when it was confirmed that they were rebooting Perfect Dark, IP originally created by Rare. We haven’t seen anything else about the game since the first and only trailer, but it looks like the Perfect Dark reboot could adopt live service gameplay aspects.

Thanks to a post from the user IdleSloth84 on Twitter, we were able to see that on the LinkedIn of Cory Butler, senior manager of Crystal Dynamics, who is also working on the development of this title, reports that the game will have aspects that come directly from the games such as service.

Although it is still too early to speculate what aspects they will take from live service games, we remember that the IO Interactive Hitman trilogy had an episodic development and the choice was warmly welcomed by the players. Below you can take a look at the tweet posted by the insider showing Butler’s LinkedIn profile.

(Speculation) It looks like Perfect Dark maybe a GaaS game, according to Crystal Dynamics Lead Producer’s linkedin profile. It maybe a similar style to the Hitman series Source:https://t.co/Di5nor2oyg Credit to GING-SAMA for the find? pic.twitter.com/048jHNf9eq – Idle Sloth (@ IdleSloth84) February 14, 2022

For now there are no further details: we will see how The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics continue with the development of this long-awaited reboot.

Source: GamingBolt