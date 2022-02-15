The 2022 of Valentino Rossi It’s started. The nine-time world champion of the MotoGP is in fact back on track for the first tests of the calendar year at the wheel of the Audi R8 LMSthe car of the Wrt team, the team with which the Doctor wanted to start his second life in motorsport.

For Rossi, who will compete in the GT World Challenge Europe 2022, many laps on the wet Magny-Cours track and a day full of technical details to refine.

Season 2022 starts with the first test in Magny Cours @followWRT pic.twitter.com/LQwPdgO0la – Valentino Rossi (@ ValeYellow46) February 15, 2022

He is always the usual Rossi, professional but who knows how to have fun. And the video he posted on his social media channels also demonstrates this: Guess who’s back?He says Eminem in the song Without me. Track that Rossi has chosen as the background music for the video, to underline the return to the track of the legend of motorsport. Which in less than a month will face its first official commitments in the new championship: on 7-8 March the official tests at Paul Ricard, on 1-3 April it will get serious in Imola.