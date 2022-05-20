There second free practice session of the Spanish GP did not quite smile at Sergio Perezwith the Red Bull driver author of the 7th place almost a second behind Charles Leclerc’s best time. The Mexican, who did not take part in PL1 due to the team’s choice to run the Estonian Jüri Vips, completed a total of 29 laps, also finishing behind his teammate Max Verstappen, fifth at the end of the day.

A Friday of rehearsals during which the Red Bull he therefore encountered some difficulties, but which served the team above all to be able to test the new updates made on the RB18, especially as regards the bottom of the car. Complexities underlined primarily by Perez himself, who particularly focused on tire wear and the search for the ideal pace on the flying lap.

Interviewed by Sky Sport F1 immediately after PL2, the Mexican explained his feelings as follows: “I can say it was a tight and fast session – commented the 32-year-old – you had to pick up the pace right away, and then there was the degradation which was an important factor. It wasn’t easy to do two laps with the same speed, because it’s a track where the tires only allow you one lap. You have to find the right balance, then take the step. It is quite difficult from this point of view. In the long run I got into the right rhythm – he added – so let’s hope tonight to find what I need to fight in tomorrow’s qualifying. The goal is to improve with a low fuel load. With a high load we have more or less idea of ​​which direction to take, but the biggest compromise is to be taken with little fuel: it is difficult to do two laps well ”.