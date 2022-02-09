On the day of the presentation of the new Red Bull RB18 – or rather, of its livery, given that the car shown by the Milton Keynes team is nothing more than the FIA ​​show car with some very slight tweaks – all eyes were obviously on the new world champion. But you don’t live by Max Verstappen alone. The last GP of 2021 showed the importance of having a second guide in the team up to the occasion and Sergio Perez undoubtedly proved that he is. Now renamed by everyone in the Austrian team as the ‘defense minister’, due to the way in which he managed to hinder Lewis Hamilton in the Abu Dhabi race, the Mexican however wants to demonstrate that he can also speak for himself in a world-class key.

“Last year was an intense year – explained Perez, who in 2021 took longer than expected to familiarize himself with the new reality, struggling during the first half of the season – I found myself in a new team that was fighting for the title. . It was difficult, but also very interesting and fun. I gave everything until the last lap, as did everyone. I’m excited to start a new season here. We worked a lot with the engineers – underlined the Guadalajara driver – we can’t wait to get out on the track with these new cars. There is no race that I look forward to more than others, I just want to feel the warmth and closeness of the public on all tracks ”.

“All of us on the grid are starting from scratch this season – added the former Racing Point rider, who hopes to be able to worry the undisputed internal leadership of Max Verstappen – so it will be an exciting year. It is said that the new regulations will improve the competition on the track, so I hope that we riders will be able to fight more and follow us more closely. There will be a lot of things we will have to learn and adapt to, but these new regulations are bound to make it all very interesting. “