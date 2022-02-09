The Russian team takes eighth place after five days of competition at the Beijing Olympics. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

According to the results of February 9, the Russian team lost one line and dropped to eighth place in the unofficial medal standings of the Games. Domestic athletes have 11 medals of various denominations: two gold, three silver and six bronze medals.

The leader of the standings is the German team, whose athletes have already won five gold medals. In second place are the Norwegians. Swedish athletes close the top three. Nevertheless, the Russian team retains its leadership in the total number of awards won.

On February 9, the short tracker Semyon Elistratov brought a bronze medal to the country’s national team. He finished third in the 1500 meters.

The Beijing Olympics will run until February 20.