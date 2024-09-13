Perez-Baku, a special feeling

The mayor of Baku seems to be back in town. Every time the engines start up in Azerbaijan, Sergio Perez seems to find himself, so much so that he is the only driver to have obtained two victories in the seven races held so far on the street circuit of the Azerbaijani capital, also collecting a second and two third places. A special feeling with the long straights and the treacherous 90-degree bends that continued on Friday of the tests of the 2024 edition of the Azerbaijan GP, ​​with Checo who closed FP1 with the third fastest time and the second free practice session in second placejust six thousandths behind Charles Leclerc (who however carried out the qualifying simulation later, at a time when the track was more rubberized and clean).

Perez speaks after FP2

In short, a Friday in which the Red Bull home driver tried to make people forget the disappointing performances of the last few months by announcing a continuation of the weekend as a protagonist. “It was definitely – explained Perez after the end of FP2 – a good and solid day. We made good progress from free practice 1 to the afternoon session so We just need to make sure we’re able to progress from here.”. A nice boost of confidence for the 34-year-old Mexican, who since Miami has only had sixth place in Zandvoort as his best result of the season.

Red Bull fighting for pole

Galvanized by the good start to the weekend, Checo then went on to talk about his chances of improving his timesheet on the Baku circuit: “I think we can definitely be among the protagonists. We are going in the right direction and finding that we can get a little bit more out of the car set-up. There is still a long way to go, but what we have seen so far is promising.”. To the point of even being able to fight for pole position: “In qualifying anything can happen so we have to keep our heads down and hope to put together two good laps. In fact, in Q3 we only need one…”.